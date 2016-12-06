Men’s basketball struggling in all aspects The Griffons have struggled mightily to start the 2016-2017 season. Missouri Western is 1-8 through their first nine games. Western started the season at home with two straight losses to Wayne State and Upper Iowa. Wayne State beat the Griffons 70-57 and then Upper Iowa knocked off the Griffons 77-68. Western guard Cole Clearman scored a team -high 15 points in the first game, then followed that up with 22 points against Upper Iowa. The Griffons continued their losing streak on Nov. 15 with a loss to William Jewell in Liberty, Missouri. Joe Hamilton led the team with 22 points in the 79-73 loss. Their streak continued in a loss to Lake Superior State, before finally getting a win against Maryville University in St. Louis, Missouri. The Griffons went 1-1 in the Marriott St. Louis Airport Classic. The Griffons traveled to Tahlequa, Oklahoma on Nov. 30 to open conference play against Northeastern State University. Western fell to the RiverHawks 55-41. "I thought that defensively we were prepared for the most part," head coach Brett Weiberg said. "I thought the kids carried over the game plan pretty well." The two teams went back and forth in the first half and the Griffons found themselves down by four heading into halftime. Senior Aaron Emmanuel led Western with six points in the first half but finished the game with just nine points. Northeastern outscored the Griffons 22-4 over the final 7:32 of the second half. Before that run, Missouri Western held a four point lead. "You look up, you have a lead, and we just don't make a shot, and we had a few costly turnovers," Weiberg said. The Griffons shot a lowly 28.6 percent from the field. The two teams combined to miss 68 field goal attempts in that game. Emmanuel led the Griffons with nine points in just 16 minutes of action. Missouri Western went three for 15 from three-point range. Western ranks last in the MIAA, shooting 30 percent on the season from beyond the arc. The Griffons did score 20 points off of turnovers in the loss and outscored the RiverHawks in the paint 18-14. Missouri Western turned the ball over 16 times in the game. "We had a bunch of costly turnovers," Weiberg said. The Griffons welcomed the Central Missouri Mules to the MWSU Fieldhouse on Saturday Dec. 3. The third place Mules jumped on Western early and never let up -- winning 76-59. Clearman led the Griffons in the first half with nine points. The junior was four for six from the field and one for three from three point range. Spencer Reaves led the Mules with 11 points in the first half. Reaves was also four for six from the field, but went three for four from beyond the arc. The Mules couldn't miss in the first half, shooting 60 percent from the field as a team, while adding eight three point shots. The Griffons shot 50 percent from the field, but were just 28 percent from three point range. Central Missouri led 39-25 at halftime. "Defensively, we just weren't where we needed to be," Weiberg said. The second half was much of the same for the two teams. The Griffons pulled within nine halfway though the second half, but the Mules then went on an 11- 3 run to finish off Missouri Western. Reaves led all scorers with 22 points, while committing just one turnover. Joe Hamilton led the Griffons with 13 points in the blowout loss. Clearman finished the game with 11 points and Emmanuel added 10. Western finished the game shooting 41 percent from the field (19-46). They added four more three point shots in the second half, but still shot just 31 percent. "Central Missouri has some talented guys, but we've just got to get a lot better," Weiberg said. The Griffons traveled to Maryville Tuesday night to face the undefeated Bearcats. Northwest did what they have been doing all season--win and they did in a dominant fashion. The no. 2 team in the country beat the Griffons 78-52.

Griffons follow X Ambassadors into the Jungle X Ambassadors was announced for the Spring Concert 2017 during the Light Up Western Christmas event Tuesday night. The American rock band from New York best known for Unsteady and Renegades will be performing along with American Authors at the Civic Arena on April 15. Tickets can be purchased at Blum 207 starting at $5 until Feb. 28 for Western students. Ticket prices will rise to $7 after March 1. The VIP Package, which includes a Meet & Greet, Green Room Experience, and dinner, can be purchased for $35 for students and $50 dollars for the general public. The number of VIP packages is limited. Doors will open at 6 p.m. on April 15 and the show will begin at 7 p.m.

Western women keep on winning The Griffon women's basketball team welcomed the University of Central Missouri in their 8th game of the season this past Saturday at 2 p.m. The Griffons then took down rival Northwest last night, 72-58. The game brought Western to a 8-2 on the year. The Griffons have lost just four conference games over the last two seasons. Since before Thanksgiving break, on Nov. 15 the Griffons only lost once to Minnesota State, falling 54-65 in Mankato, Minnesota to open the Mavericks’ season. The Griffons shot a 16.7% success rate from behind the arc, tremendously lower than the 24 total 3-point field goals they managed in their first two games. Even so, Western forced 24 turnovers against MSU and put up 11 steals. Game leaders included Dwanisha Tate, senior, who scored 14 points with 5 rebounds on a 4-16 success-attempt rate. Sefulu Faavae, senior, put up 10 total points at 5-10 shooting. Chelsea Dewey, senior, scored 11 points at 4-12 shooting. Erin Anderson, junior, had 6 points at 2-7 shooting. To recap Missouri Western’s trip down to the fresh airs of Brigham Young University in Laie, Hawaii, the then 2-1 Griffons scored big with a win over both schools. After a 1-10 success rate, they came back in the final 20 minutes to an enormous ovation as 9 out of the 12 attempted 3 pointers landed their mark. This was highlighted by Savannah Lentz, junior, who rounded off a perfect four out of four 3-point shots. Lentz was one of four women to hit double figure points, alongside junior Julia Torres, Dewey, and Anderson, who scored 14, 16, and 11 respectively. It was a game high for Dewey. Torres had a team-high 7 rebounds for the Griffons, and Faavae earned 7 assists, 5 rebounds, 5 steals and 6 points on the board. Western in total earned a good 10-22 3-point average, came back in rebounds 42-38, and forced 23 turnovers. Final score: 62-70 Missouri Western. Congrats, Griffons! The team then took on BYU-Hawaii in dominant fashion with a final score of 78-49. Dewey had a career high that night when she put up 12 of her 19 total points just in the first half. She also put up 7 assists, 5 rebounds, and 3 steals. Western had a 40.6% success rate and played an well in Hawaii. They then took their game right back to the unpredictable weather of St. Joseph to host a Thanksgiving classic that took place Friday and Saturday, Nov. 25-26. Northwest faced William Jewell, and Missouri Western faced off against Missouri S&T. Then they would switch it up the next day with Western vs William Jewell and Northwest vs Missouri S&T. Missouri Western is 9th in the nation with assist turnover ratio with the turnover margin at 1.5 and 11.33. Also they claim the 12th spot for 3 point attempts in the first 5 games with 91 total. The site also says that “ Missouri Western and Northwest Missouri will not play each other until conference play rolls around on Dec. 6. The Bearcats currently rank sixth in the country with 11.3 three pointers per game and eighth for three pointers made with 34.” Rival games are always exciting, so be sure to check out the final results to Tuesday’s game on the official Griffon Athletics sports page. At the Thanksgiving classic, the Griffons destroyed their bout with Missouri S&T with a final score of 56-87 Western. Thirty-three of their points were astonishingly made from long ranged 3 pointers, a 55% success rate (11-20) from behind that arc. Lentz stood out in this game with 5-7 shooting and a crazy 20 points on the board. According to Western's athletic page, “ Lakota Goe, senior, was 3-3 from long range and scored 13 points.” With an easy win 61-45 over William Jewell to close the Holiday Inn Express/Candlewood Suites Classic, Missouri Western opened MIAA with the 2-3 Northeastern State on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The girls ran right through Northeastern at 74-50, closing into their 7-1 season so far; this brought them to a 5 straight game winning streak, and it also marked their 4th victory over Northeastern. An outstanding achievement happened when 9 out of the 11 Griffons on the court scored that night. All of them had at least 4 points on the screen. This game makes the 9th consecutive MIAA game since 2015 that Missouri Western has won, and they went off that night with a 1-0 lead in the MIAA. Western fell in the last 4 minutes to a tough showing by Central Missouri to lose 66-58. They dominated almost the whole game, and were, in head coach Rob Edmisson’s words, ‘out-toughed’ in the last 4 minutes. They were up by four with 4:31 left, and scored 0 out of the 5 shots they took the rest of the game. Central Missouri broke what was a 13 home game winning streak since January of this year, and they were 23-1 at home since the January before, just about undefeated for two years. “ This year’s team is made different,” said Edmisson. “We need all 12 players for this team to accomplish what last year’s did. But I don’t say that as a bad thing. They are all important, and they all are starting to figure things out as we go along, like ‘Hey, I’m a primary shooter, not a secondary shooter.’ They all do their parts to make this team great, and I am so proud of them. ” The Griffons took down rival Northwest for their fifth-straight win over the Bearcats of Maryville. Faave led Western with a career-high 17 points, six steals and five rebounds. Chelsea Dewey added 12 points for Western who will have a break from conference play and basketball in general. The Griffons will return to the court on Dec. 14 when they host St. Mary at the MWSU Fieldhouse. Missouri Western sits in fifth place in the MIAA at 8-2 (2-1).

Missouri Western finds their man deep in the heart of Texas The Missouri Western administration introduced the new head football coach for the Griffons Tuesday morning in the Griffon Indoor Sports Complex. Matt Williamson became the sixth head coach in the history of the program. Athletics Director Kurt McGuffin only interviewed one assistant coach in his search to replace Jerry Partridge. That one assistant was the man he hired to take over as the head football coach. McGuffin spent five hours with Williamson at 54th Street in Kansas City, and that is where McGuffin said he knew he had found his guy. "He was not afraid to open up about his experiences with Missouri Western," McGuffin said. "And right there I think I was sold, not just because I knew he could coach football, but I knew about his passion for the black and gold." Williamson most recently spent three seasons at Stephen F. Austin as the defensive coordinator. When Williamson took over as defensive coordinator, the Lumberjacks were allowing almost 50 points per game in the Southland Conference. SFA finished the 2016 season allowing just 28 points per game and 120 fewer yards per game than they did in 2013. The Lumberjacks finished dead last in total defense, but Williamson is confident in his coaching abilities and that fans should also have confidence in their new coach. "I took over the program, and it was the worst defense in the FCS, giving up like 52 points per game," Williamson said. "With that said, I have had a lot of success, and I wouldn't have any worries about that all." Williamson was also the defensive coordinator at Central Arkansas. In his three seasons at Central Arkansas, the defense led the conference in scoring defense and was no. 1 in total defense in 2009. Before he started his venture in the Southland Conference, Williamson spent seven seasons coaching here at Missouri Western. "One of the toughest decisions I ever had to make was when I had to tell the players and coaches here that I was leaving," Williamson said. As defensive coordinator in 2005, the Griffons' defense allowed just 19.5 points per game. He will take over a defense that allowed 29.5 points per game this past season. Before coaching, Williamson was a three-time All-MIAA noseguard here at Missouri Western State University and a second team All-American in 1996. The first line of business for the new head coach will be choosing his coaching staff. "I have to get a staff, and I have a bunch of the names, but I have to sit with Kurt and talk about a few things," Williamson said. "There a bunch of good coaches here." The new head coach also said that the biggest task for him in the coming days will be recruiting -- once his staff is filled. Williamson will bring a new energy to the football program and believes that his energy and passion are his strongest attributes. "One of my great tools is leadership and motivation, and working with three different successful head coaches and taking a little bit from them and then using my passion and ideas are going to be tremendous," Williamson said. Williamson will have plenty of talent and leadership coming back for the 2017 season. Offensively, they will return all-conference running back Josh Caldwell and, hopefully, a healthy Skylar Windmiller. The new head coach does plan on making a few changes offensively. "We're going to be tempo-oriented on offense," Williamson said. "Sometimes we'll go fast and sometimes we'll go slow." The opportunity to come home to Missouri Western was a dream come true for the St. Louis native. He spoke in the press conference about keeping track of his alma mater weekly and that in his heart he never really left here. "This was the easiest decision I've ever made in my life," Williamson said. "It was a slam dunk."